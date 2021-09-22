Cristiano Ronaldo has made a tremendous impact for Manchester United ever since his second coming to Old Trafford on September 11 as he has now scored for the club in all their last three appearances. With four goals from three matches, Ronaldo is indeed on a roll but more than his splendid run in the last week, his athleticism has been a talking point after United's Premier League fixture against West Ham United last weekend.

As of now, it seems that age is just a number for Cristiano Ronaldo. During Manchester United's Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday, Ronaldo ended up surpassing ex-United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ronaldo has now scored in 66 stadiums since the 2003-04 season which is more than any player in the history of the game. The record was previously held by Ibrahimovic as the Swedish great had scored in 64 stadiums.

However, the 36-year-old achieved yet another feat in the same contest when he clocked 32.51 km/h to become the fastest football player to do so in any match as he beat the likes of his Manchester United teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka and West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, respectively.

It was the home side West Ham United who broke the deadlock as Said Benrahma scored at the 30th minute. United retaliated after Cristiano Ronaldo found an equaliser in the 35th minute as both teams were tied at one goal apiece heading into half-time. The match went on without any goal being scored until the 89th minute when 28-year-old Jesse Lingard scored a crucial goal for his team. During the dying minutes of the contest, West Ham was awarded a penalty which was saved by David de Gea in a brilliant display of his goal-keeping skills as the visitors registered a 2-1 win.

The two sides are scheduled to clash once again when the 'Red Devils' host 'The Hammers' on September 23 in the third-round clash of the EFL Cup. Meanwhile,'CR7' will once again be hoping to find the back of the net with ease.

(Image: @ManUtd/Twitter)