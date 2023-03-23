Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On His Time At Manchester United, Terms It 'bad Career Run'

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Upon reuniting with the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward to matchday 1 of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. Portugal is set to play Liechtenstein on the opening match day and Ronaldo has been named in the squad by the newly appointed coach Roberto Martinez. On the eve of the match, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner faced the media and opened up about the unceremonious suspension from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo became a subject of major controversy in November when he gave the infamous interview to Piers Morgan. The Real Madrid legend gave out many precarious details in the interview and hit out at his then boss Erik ten Hag. United saw the interview as a breach of contract and showed Ronaldo the exit. Ronaldo then endured the World Cup exit from the quarterfinal stage and afterward found a new club in the form of Al-Nassr. Three months after the world cup exit, Ronaldo is back in the national squad and is ready to lead once again. Before the match here's what Ronaldo said.

“Sometimes, you have to go through some things to see who is on my side, Ronaldo said in a press conference ahead of Portugal's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers (via O Jogo ). "I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there’s no time for regrets," Ronaldo continued. "Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth.

“When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now, I’m more prepared and learning that was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man.”

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

After a controversial exit from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo found his new harbor in Saudi Arabia, in the form of Al-Nassr. Ronaldo has been brought in for a record 200 million dollars. Ronaldo has signed a 2-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side. As for the goals, they have been incessantly coming for the former Real Madrid player. So far Ronaldo has scored 9 goals in 10 appearances for his new club.