Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Thunderous Free-kick From 35 Yards Out For Al Nassr; WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo, who before Saturday was yet to score a freekick for his new club Al-Nassr, has opened the account in a blistering fashion. Ronaldo, who often takes the responsibility of a setpiece blasted one from 35 yards out and sent it straight into the bottom left corner to cancel the lead of Abha FC on the day in Saudi Pro League. Upon witnessing the freekick, fans were quick to react and state that "Ronaldo rolled back the years" with that goal.

During the 79th minute of the match between Al-Nassr and Abha FC, the football world became a testament to a remarkable strike by CR7. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, who incessantly gets criticised by pundits for overtaking and missing freekicks again and again, gave his naysayers a goal to gauge. Taking the usual stance, Ronaldo aimed for the goal from a long range and pierced the ball through the opposition's wall to in turn get the dip and the intensity needed to beat the goalkeeper.

Watch the long range freekick goal of Cristiano Ronaldo

Here's the goal that got the football fraternity talk about the brilliance of the 38-year-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo from 35+ yards out, rolling back the years, what a free-kick 🐐pic.twitter.com/lqXYR6Ncyd — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) March 18, 2023

With the goal, Al Nassr, who were trailing 0-1 got back into the game. Afterward, in the 86th minute, Ronaldo had the chance to complete his brace for the night but the captain CR7 gave the awarded penalty kick to Talisca, who made no mistake in putting the side's noses in front over Abha FC. In the end, Al-Nassr prevailed with the score line of 2-1. Following the win, Ronaldo expressed his elation on social media.

Great to get the win and so happy to score here in our stadium with our fans!💪🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/kGJYsk4n5S — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 18, 2023

Reaction after Cristiano Ronaldo free kick

Here are a few of the many reactions that fans posted on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored

A Freekick✅

A Hattrick ✅

A Super-hattrick✅

A Penalty✅

A long range✅



All for Al Nassr in less than 2months pic.twitter.com/oUCTh1RatV — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 18, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 59 career free kick goals.



The greatest free-kick taker of all time. pic.twitter.com/4wrOWXRf1H — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 18, 2023

40 yr old Cristiano Ronaldo is still the Greatest Freekick taker of All time 🐐pic.twitter.com/roHN0YpwZB — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) March 18, 2023