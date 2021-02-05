CS Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2021 Match Preview

The Central Stags will face Canterbury Kings in the league stage match of the Super Smash 2020 tournament. The CS vs CK match will be played at the McLean Park, Napier. The CS vsCK live match is scheduled to commence at 11:40 AM IST on Friday, February 5. Here, we take a look at CS vs CK live scores, CS vs CK match prediction and CS vs CK playing 11.

CS vs CK Dream11 prediction: CS vs CK live match preview

The Stags are currently comfortably placed in the third spot on the Super Smash points table. They have 20 points from 9 matches which include 5 wins and 4 losses. Coming into this match, they lost to Wellington by 8 wickets and so they will be eager to bounce back with a win over their opponents, who are placed above them on the points table.

The Kings are second on the points table and four points ahead of the Stags on the points table. They have 24 points from 9 matches, which include 6 wins and 3 losses. Kings beat Otago by 6 wickets in their previous match, having already qualified for Elimination match. They will look to end their league stage campaign with a win. This match should be a cracking contest.

CS vs CK Dream11 prediction: Squads for CS vs CK playing 11

CS: Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young

CK: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams

CS vs CK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CS vs CK Dream11 team

George Worker

Daryl Mitchell

Doug Bracewell

Blair Tickner

CS vs CK match prediction: CS vs CK Dream11 team

CS vs CK live: CS vs CK match prediction

As per our CS vs CK Dream11 prediction, CK should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CS vs CK Dream11 prediction, top picks and CS vs CK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CS vs CK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

