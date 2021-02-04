Nasser Hussain Lauds Virat Kohli And Indian Players For Thriving In Life Under Spotlight

Virat Kohli is set to resume his captaincy role as India take on England at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier, the cricketer left midway into the Test series in Australia as part of his paternity leave. In his absence, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led India to victories in the second and fourth Test to claim the series by a 2-1 margin. The two will now be reuniting in Indian whites as they take on England in the first of a four-match series from Friday, February 5 onwards.

India vs England 1st Test: Indian players train ahead of series-opener

Also Read | ICC World Test Championship Final: How Australia Has Slim Chance To Qualify Courtesy India

Nasser Hussain hails Virat Kohli and Team India ahead of India vs England 1st Test

In his column for the Daily Mail, former England skipper Nasser Hussain maintained that Virat Kohli is still the “main man” of Indian cricket, despite his deputy’s impressive leadership outing in Australia in January. Hussain is of the opinion that captain Kohli would be looking to prove a point, which makes him an even more dangerous opponent for the visiting England team.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further praised Kohli by saying that he has lived his “entire life under the microscope”. He said that the Indian skipper “thrives under pressure” and even “revels on it”. Hussain also described the same about all Indian cricketers in general, by saying that it “amazes” him how well they perform despite their continuous presence under the spotlight.

Also Read | CSA Director Graeme Smith Gutted As Cricket Australia Suspends Test Series Due To COVID-19

India vs England 1st Test live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the first Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India squad for England Tests 2021

Apart from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, recent debutants like Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill have also retained spots in the expanded Indian line-up. Here is a look at the entire India squad for England Tests 2021.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Joe Root Likely To Break Massive All-time Alastair Cook Record In Chennai Test Vs India

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the first glimpse of their daughter on Monday, February 1. Sharing a loved-up picture of the newborn without her face being visible, they also revealed that they had named their bundle of joy as 'Vamika'. Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, with some beautiful balloons completing the setting.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name revealed

Also Read | Steve Smith Remains Below Kane Williamson In Latest ICC Test Rankings Despite SCG Hundred

Image source: AP and BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.