IPL 2020: CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey 'expected Players To Be A Bit Rustier'

The Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has admitted that he expected all the players in the line-up to be a bit rustier as they are coming to play a tournament after a long span of time. The 13th edition of the marquee event will get underway on September 19. CSK had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

'Bit of a dodgy start': Michael Hissey

"Bit of a dodgy start, we had to quarantine ourselves for a bit extra, we are on the right track now, we have our negative COVID results, boys are now training hard and are looking forward to the IPL. They are getting rid of all the rustiness and they are looking in good form. I have been really impressed with the guys, the way they have approached their training has been great, all the guys are very keen and I must admit that I expected all the guys to be a bit more rusty than they are," Hussey said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of CSK. "We have stuck to the rules, we have got a good bubble around us, if we stick to the rules then we should be fine. I think it is going to be tough for every player and support staff. It is something we have not experienced before. We have experienced players in our lineup and they understand their game. We need to mentally deal with things. I think the mental side of the game would be really important. Dealing with isolation and being stuck in a hotel will be really challenging," the 2007 World Cup winner added.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months.

(With ANI Inputs)