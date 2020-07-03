MS Dhoni Named Captain, Remains Only CSK Player In Mike Hussey's 'Fearsome' IPL XI

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) current batting coach Michael Hussey recently revealed his 'Fearsome' IPL XI during a recent interview in which he picked the team's captain MS Dhoni as the XI's skipper too. Several big names failed to make the cut in the list, making Hussey's choices interesting. Hussey incidentally picked Dhoni as the only CSK player in the side.

Michael Hussey names his IPL XI

Michael Hussey picked Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner as openers for his side with Virat Kohli taking the number 3 position. Michael Hussey then named Virat Kohli's RCB teammate AB de Villiers and CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the middle order. Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya and KKR's Andre Russell were named all-rounders in the side.

In the bowling department, Michael Hussey picked Sunrisers Hyderabad duo Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with Jasprit Bumrah were the final names on Hussey's list. He also named Kings XI Punjab's captain KL Rahul as the 12th man.

Michael Hussey's all-time IPL 'Fearsome' XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. 12th man KL Rahul

Michael Hussey lauds Virat Kohli for keeping CSK skipper MS Dhoni in Team India

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, while speaking on Sony Ten’s Pit Stop on their Facebook page, has praised Virat Kohli for keeping CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the Indian team. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a great camaraderie and Hussey feels that Dhoni an indispensable personality in the team. Hussey said that one has to give a lot of credit to Virat Kohli for still having someone like MS Dhoni in the team who’s been arguably India’s most successful captain.

Michael Hussey on CSK future post MS Dhoni's retirement

Hussey recently said that CSK will have to start all over again once MS Dhoni leaves the team but the franchise will try to keep the former Indian skipper in some way or the other. Hussey said that once MS Dhoni leaves the team, CSK might want to start all over again by building a new team, which is definitely going to be more 'challenging' in current times.

