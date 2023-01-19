CSK Captain MS Dhoni Training Hard At The Age 41 For Start Of IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni already seems to have begun his preparations for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as per a video that has recently gone viral on social media. The 41-year-old can be seen practicing his shots in the nets as seen in the video below.

Will IPL 2023 be MS Dhoni's last season?

Considering the remarks that MS Dhoni made towards the end of the last IPL season, it seems that 2023 could be the last time that cricket fans will get to see the former Indian captain compete in this tournament. Since the last edition of the IPL took place solely in Mumbai, Dhoni explained that while he had immense amounts of love and affection for this place, he was keen on hanging up his boots after playing his final matches in front of the CSK fans. With the 2023 edition of the IPL taking place all across India, there is a huge possibility that Dhoni could indeed compete in this tournament for the last time.

"Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice for the CSK fans. And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues," Dhoni had said after competing in his final match of the IPL 2022 season.

Will Dhoni continue to play cricket after IPL retirement?

Abu Dhabi T10 League's chairman, Shaji Mulk, had said sometime last year that MS Dhoni was keen on competing in this tournament once he retires from the IPL. "Dhoni has a lot of influence on T10. He advised us before the start of the league. As he retires, we will surely approach him," said Mulk in an interview with ANI.

According to BCCI's rules, no Indian cricketer is allowed to participate in an overseas league until they retire from all forms of cricket in their country. If Dhoni does indeed compete in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, he would join the likes of Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, and Abhimanyu Mithun to have played in this tournament.