IPL 2020: 'Thala' MS Dhoni's True Swag In Recent CSK Post Will Remind You Of Rajnikanth

Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be in the perfect frame of mind heading into IPL 2020. 'Captain Cool' will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months as he prepares himself to lead the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni & Co. were seen breaking into an impromptu dance during their official jersey launch on Tuesday where they were supposedly paying tribute to 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth. Now, MSD has proved why he indeed is known as 'Thala' in a recent social media post that has been dedicated to him by the 'Yellow Army'.

'MS in the house!': CSK

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time IPL champions paid a special tribute to their captain. In the image, Jharkhand cricketer Monu Singh is seen sitting on the couch like a boss by wearing sunglasses. However, what really stood out here is that MS who was standing near him can be seen staring at his CSK team-mate with true swag possibly reminding him that the couch on which Monu is seated rightfully belongs to him. Mahi can be seen with a shawl and that is what adds a 'Rajinisque' effect to it as well. The Chennai franchise captioned the image as MS in the house!'

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how will CSK be able to compensate for their number three spot in Raina's absence. The three-time winners will be expecting two of their veteran batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson to fill the prolific southpaw's shoes in IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni on the other hand will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time more than 14 months.

