IPL 2020: CSK Gives A Special Tribute To 'Thala' MS Dhoni And Shane Watson

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be returning back to competitive cricket for the first time after 14 months as he will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. However, before MS Dhoni takes to the field and leads his team from the front, his team has come forward to pay him a special tribute.

'Watto Thala Dharisanam!': CSK

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former champions had posted an image of Mahi and Shane Watson interacting with each other supposedly while having breakfast at the team hotel. CSK captioned it as 'Watto Thala Dharisanam!'

Harbhajan Singh backs out from IPL 2020

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League as he has decided to pull out of the tournament citing personal reasons. As per reports, the senior offie had conveyed his decision to excuse him from the marquee event to the Chennai Super Kings management on Thursday. Neither did Bhajji travel with the team to the UAE nor did he attend the team's training session at the Chepauk Stadium.

This news has indeed turned out to be a huge blow for CSK after one of their premier players Suresh Raina had returned to India owing to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the veteran middle-order batsman has hinted that he might join the team for the tournament. Even though the three-time IPL champions will be without the services of their ace spinner, they will be relieved that they have a few frontline spinners in their arsenal including the likes of Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, etc.

The CSK players will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time. as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

