Ravindra Jadeja Pays A Special Throwback Tribute To His CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

It seems that Ravindra Jadeja just cannot wait to get back on the cricket field and show his all-round cricketing skills as the IPL 2020 nears. However, ahead of the marquee event, the star all-rounder was seen paying a tribute to his former Indian and current Chennai Super Kings skipper as well as good friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'Cause, you're amazing': Ravindra Jadeja

Taking to social media, Jaddu had posted a throwback picture of him supposedly playing cards or attending a team meeting with his CSK team-mates that included the likes of Murali Vijay and MS Dhoni. What really stands out here is that the Gujarat cricketer has dedicated this post to Mahi and has captioned it as 'The whole world stops and stares for a while. 'Cause, you're amazing. Just the way you are'.

CSK in IPL 2020

Just days before the marquee event, the three-time winners faced a huge setback when a couple of their players and some members of the support staff were tested positive for COVID-19. But things got more complicated after their star player Suresh Raina had to return back to India due to personal reasons.

The CSK players will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time. MSD will be playing competitive cricket for the first time after over 14 months as he looks to lead the 'Dad's Army' to their fourth IPL crown. He was last seen in action during that heartbreaking semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester on July 10, 2019.

The 2011 World Cup winning-skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 19:29 Hrs.