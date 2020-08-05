CSK Had To Defeat THIS Ex-champion Team To Buy Ravindra Jadeja In IPL 2012 Auction

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is one of the leading all-rounders in the world. Besides being a prolific bowler and a handy batsman, Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in world cricket. The southpaw is known for his agility on the field and ability to contribute with the bat as well as the ball. Ravindra Jadeja is regarded as the preferred choice for the spin all-rounder’s slot in the Indian team.

CSK beat Deccan Chargers to buy Ravindra Jadeja at IPL 2012 auction

The CSK star came into limelight when he was a part of the Indian team that won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup under Virat Kohli. Thereafter, Ravindra Jadeja was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a modest price of USD $50,000 (₹20 lakh back then) during the IPL 2008 auction. He was a part of Rajasthan Royals’ victorious campaign in the inaugural edition of IPL.

The Rajasthan-based franchise had a lot of young talent but out of the whole lot of youngsters on the Royals roster, it was Ravindra Jadeja’s talent which caught the attention of Warne, thereby, calling him a 'Rockstar'.

However, the Saurashtra all-rounder's moment of glory came when he was bought by CSK in 2012 for a mind-boggling USD $2 million (₹9.72 crore back then), which made him the costliest player to be sold in the IPL 2012. CSK were competing with now-defunct Deccan Chargers, who were also relentless in their pursuit to bag Ravindra Jadeja. But CSK were in no mood to let Ravindra Jadeja slip from their clutches as they finally outbid the 2009 IPL champions Deccan Chargers to secure the services of the 31-year old. The CSK all-rounder was bought for a price, which was 20 times his base price (US$ 100,000).

CSK's move to buy Ravindra Jadeja proved to be a masterstroke as he went on to become an indispensable part of MS Dhoni's army. Ravindra Jadeja has played 170 matches in the IPL where he has scored 1,927 runs at an average of over 24 and strike-rate of 122.66. In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja has bagged 110 wickets at a strike-rate of 23.1 and economy of just over 7.

The Ravindra Jadeja net worth will leave you stunned. According to kreedon.com, Ravindra Jadeja net worth is $7-8 million (₹45-55 crore). The Ravindra Jadeja IPL salary in 2020 is also staggering. The Jadeja IPL salary for IPL 2020 is a whopping ₹7 crore. Ravindra Jadeja will be playing for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE. The all-rounder's performance will be key for CSK in determining how far they go in the tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVINDRA JADEJA TWITTER