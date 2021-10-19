CSK Likely To Soon Become India's First Sports Unicorn Following IPL 2021 Win: Reports

The Chennai Super Kings are on course to become India’s first sports unicorn if reports are to be believed. The Indian Premier League franchise may even go on to surpass its parent company India Cements’ market capitalization. Back in April, CSK’s cap stood at Rs 2465 crores. However, their stocks have gone up after their win in Friday’s final against the Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Eoin Morgan.

On Monday, CSK’s market cap had gone up to Rs 4200 crores and their shares were trading at Rs 135 each. India Cement's stocks, on the other hand, were trading at Rs 214.40 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of Rs 6644.20 crores.

Going by sources, should the two new teams for IPL 2022 be valued between Rs 4000 to 5000 crores, the Super Kings’ share could go up to Rs 200 on the unofficial market. N Srinivasan, the Managing Director of India Cements, said that it won’t take much time for CSK to exceed his firm’s mcap.

'Chennai Super Kings much bigger unit than India Cements'

Srinivasan felt that franchise-based teams like in the IPL would flourish in the nation. One of the experts said that the Super Kings have helped India Cements with its branding. An example was seen back during India Cements’ 75th-anniversary celebrations when the team’s top players met the manufacturer’s top brass.

Back then, Srinivasan had mentioned that the Chennai Super Kings were a much bigger unit than India Cements. He also had words of praise for MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper and the vice president of India Cements. Srinivasan said that Dhoni and Co. have outdone his firm in a pretty quick time.

After losing three games on the trot in the league stage, the Super Kings won the Qualifier 1 and Final without breaking much sweat. The Super Kings brought home their fourth IPL title after last winning back in 2018 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the final against KKR, their batters made sure that the Super Kings set a target in excess of 190 for their opponent to chase down and while it looked the game was getting away from their hands, they made a strong comeback.

