CSK Released Players: 5 Players No Longer With The Franchise & Here Are The Reasons Why

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma ahead of the IPL Auction 2020. CSK has always believed in retaining their core team and this time has been no different.

These players have only played the role of primarily being backup options and could not make the most of the limited opportunities they got. Lets us have a look at their performances for CSK.

David Willey

English all-rounder Willey missed the 2019 IPL due to personal reasons as he and his wife were expecting their second child. Since it was not an injury, the team couldn't get a replacement as well for the Yorkshire man. Incidentally, the 29-year-old had joined the team as a replacement for Kedar Jadhav in IPL 2018 after the latter injured himself during the first match of that season.

Sam Billings

Billings never really got many opportunities except in IPL 2018 where the right-hander played 10 matches scoring only 108 runs at a dismal average of 13.5. He only played one match in IPL 2019. With MS Dhoni being the regular wicket-keeper in the side, Billings never got enough opportunities.

Mohit Sharma

Mohit was once an impressive death bowler but his form vanished after his move to Punjab. CSK bought him back in the 2018 mega-auctions for Rs. 5 crore but the pacer could not replicate his form as he picked up only 7 wickets in 9 matches in IPL 2018. In IPL 2019, he only played 1 match, picking up 1 wicket.

Dhruv Shorey

The Delhi captain did not get any opportunity to show his abilities as he played only one match each in IPL 2018 and 2019. In those matches, he failed as the right-hander, scoring only 8 and 5 respectively.

Chaitanya Bishnoi

The youngster did not get any opportunity to represent CSK and was released ahead of the auction. The team management took a good decision as it was always going to be difficult to make a spot in CSK’s jammed middle order.

