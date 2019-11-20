IPL 2020: CSK's Hilarious Hollywood Reply To Ravindra Jadeja Joining Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window recently came to a conclusion and all the eight franchises are now gearing up for the upcoming auction on December 19 in Kolkata. After the trading process, all the teams got active on social media and started interacting with fans. It is at this point when a fan asked a hilarious question to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which got a filmy answer from the franchise.

Twitter user Raghul, came out of the blue and asked CSK if they are interested in trading Ravindra Jadeja to Mumbai Indians. And the Chennai based franchise was quick to reply with a filmy comment. The franchise replied by writing “Mission Impossible” to Raghul’s comment.

Here's what happened between fan and CSK:

Mission Impossible 🤪 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 16, 2019

CSK has a massive fan following due to their star-studded line-up. CSK has players like Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and many more. The team has won IPL three times (2010, 2011 and 2018) and qualified to the playoffs in all the seasons they have played in.

CSK’s star all-rounder is one of the three players retained by the team for the upcoming season. Last year, he was paid a reported ₹7 Crore. Jadeja is currently getting ready for the first-ever Day-Night Test that Team India against Bangladesh. The match will begin on November 22, 2019, at the Eden Gardens. The three-time IPL winning franchise has ₹14.6 crore remaining in funds. They have five players slots available which include spots for two overseas cricketers. Cricketers like Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma and David Willey among others were some of the players released by the franchise.

