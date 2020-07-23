CSK Star Imran Tahir Disappointed Over Never Getting To Play For Native Pakistan

South Africa bowler Imran Tahir has been one of the best wrist spinners in recent years. The leg-spinner was born in Lahore, Punjab and soon made his way to be rated highly in Pakistan junior cricket, having played for the Pakistan U-19 and Pakistan A teams also. However, it was love which brought Imran Tahir to South Africa. The CSK spinner followed the girl via UK, without thinking much about his cricket career as such.

Imran Tahir regrets not being able to represent Pakistan

Now, Imran Tahir has made a huge revelation. The 41-year-old, who has been representing South Africa for almost a decade now, said that he still regrets not being able to represent the Pakistan cricket team. While speaking to Geo Super, Imran Tahir said that he used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in making him the player he has become today. He added that he played most of his cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance to represent them, for which he is disappointed.

The Imran Tahir wife Sumayya Dildar was credited by the leg-spinner for moving to South Africa. The CSK spinner is married to Sumayya Dildar, a South African woman and has represented South Africa after becoming eligible to play for them, when he met his four-year residence requirement in April 2009. Imran Tahir reckoned it was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed him and then his wife.

Imran Tahir went on to make his debut for South Africa at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The CSK star made an instant impression and ended the tournament as Proteas’ second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 3.79. He then went on to represent South Africa in Tests and T20Is too. Imran Khan hung his boots from ODIs (107 matches) and Tests (20 matches) where he bagged 173 and 57 wickets respectively. Imran Tahir still plays in T20Is and franchise-based leagues around the world.

Imran Tahir heaps praise on MS Dhoni

Imran Tahir heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and recalled the 'special moment' his son had shared with the Captain Cool. The veteran leg-spinner admitted that playing every game for the IPL side gave him goosebumps and that it was a very special moment for him while he donned the CSK cap for the first time back in 2018. The 41-year old South African, winner of the purple cap (prize for highest wicket-taker in IPL) in 2019 season, said the family atmosphere in the team makes it special.

'The Parashakti Express' dived into the details of how his son had a special moment with MS Dhoni after a game against KXIP two years earlier while speaking to CSK's social media admin. Reacting to a clip of MS Dhoni carrying Tahir's son in a sprint race between Tahir Jr and Watson Jr, the spin wizard lauded MS Dhoni's generous act and hailed him as a wonderful captain and human being. Further, Imran Tahir said that his son would always remember that he had shared the field with the great MS Dhoni one day.

IMAGE COURTESY: IMRAN TAHIR TWITTER