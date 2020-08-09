CSK To Hold Training Camp In Chennai Before Departing To UAE For IPL 2020: Reports

It has been reported that Chennai Super Kings will be holding a training camp in Chennai prior to their departure to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the IPL 2020 that will be held over there from September 19 to November 10. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that CSK will be the first team to reach Gulf in the second week of August.

CSK to hold a training camp in Chennai: Reports

According to a report in the Times Of India, the Tamil Nadu State Government has given clearance to the three-time IPL winners and it has also been said that the training camps can get underway from August 15.

“The players will not have to undergo a two-week quarantine period once they are in Chennai. They will be tested two days prior to coming to Chennai and provided they are COVID-negative, they will be flown in,” a source told Times of India.

It has also been reported that senior players including skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla will fly into the city via chartered flights on August 14, to begin with the training session a day later. Dhoni & Co. will leave for UAE on August 21.

'CSK will be the first team to reach UAE': Reports

According to reports, the three-time winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week. Most of the veteran players including the 'Captain Cool' himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they eye their fourth title.

IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

READ: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings Will Be The First Team To Reach UAE For IPL 2020

(Image Courtesy: BCCI)

