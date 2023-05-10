Last Updated:

CSK Vs DC Today IPL Match Live Score: Chennai Aim To Strengthen Top Two Spot

CSK vs DC Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and David Warner's Delhi Capitals are all set to clash in Match 55 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs DC live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the CSK vs DC IPL match today at the Chepauk.

CSK vs DC

IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Mumbai defeat Bangalore by 6 wickets in match 54

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were defeated by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in match 54 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

CSK vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Chennai aim to strengthen top two spot

The Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to strengthen their top two spots in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table and also will try their best to defeat Delhi Capitals at their home ground and also give themselves a chances to feature in the tournament final twice. 

CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle of Chepauk?

As the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals take on each other in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2023, it will be great to see who wins the clash at Chepauk as both the teams have very balanced squads and form. 

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE: Super Kings and Capitals battle out at Chepauk

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on David Warner's Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

