IPL 2021, CSK Vs SRH Highlights: CSK Trump SRH To Leapfrog Over RCB To The Top Of Table

Fifties from Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad guide Chennai to victory and top of the IPL 2021 table. CSK defeat SRH by 7 wickets.
Afghan spinner outfoxes Faf du Plessis, CSK three men down.
Moeen Ali takes on Rashid Khan, Hyderabad spinner has the last laugh. CSK need 24 runs off 31 balls.
Moeen Ali gets off the mark with a boundary, Warner rattled as CSK hunt for runs easily
After being hit for consecutive boundaries, Rashid Khan spun his magic to get the breakthrough, dismissed Gaikwad and CSK lose their first wicket at 129
Ruturaj Gaikwad gets his 5th IPL fifty in style, smashes two consecutive boundaries. CSK are 110/0
Leading CSK's chase, du Plessis gets his 19th IPL fifty. CSK unhindered in the chase.
Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma & J Suchith fail to make an impact, CSK sailing towards the target. du Plessis and Gaikwad take CSK to 91/0
Ruturaj Gaikwad races to 29 off 22 balls after a slow start. Chennai are 63/0
du Plessis leads, Gaikwad plays second fiddle as CSK get off to a flier. Chennai are are 41/0
Jadhav ends the innings with a four and six off Sam Curran, takes SRH to 171/3 after 20 overs.
Kane Williamson tears into Shardul Thakur, smashes consecutive boundaries. SRH are 149/3
du Plessis leaps to pull the ball out of thin air and dismiss Manish Pandey, impresses Jadeja. SRH down to 134/3
Lungi Ngidi gets his first wicket as Jadeja makes no mistake, David Warner departs afterhis 50. SRH are 128/2
David Warner brings up his 50 with a maximum, becomes the first batter in IPL to notch up 50 fifties
Warner now smashes one out of the park, targets Jadeja this time. SRH are 121/1
David Warner hits a 80m maximum to score his 200th IPL six.
Despite Jonny Bairstow's early wicket, SRH cruise to 100 without any hiccup as David Warner, Manish Pandey keep the scoreboard ticking. Hyderabad are 102/1
Warner-Bairstow stitch 50+ partnership, SRH eye a big score in Delhi
Pandey steps out to smash Moeen Ali's delivery over long on, takes SRH to 65/1
Moeen Ali bowls a tight over on his return to playing XI, SRH are 54/1
CSK send Bairstow back in the powerplay, Warner-Pandey crawl to 39/1 after 6 overs.
Manish Pandey drives one through covers and between the gaps to get another boundary, will he get a big score tonight as SRH desperately need a win? Hyderabad are 38/1
Manish Pandey gets off the mark with a boundary.
Curran strikes in his second over, sends Bairstow packing as Deepak Chahar grabs a magnificent catch. SRH are 22/1
Deepak Chahar concedes back-to-back boundaries. SRH are 18/0
David Warner and Johnny Bairstow get SRH off to a slow and steady start. Hyderabad are 8/0
"Bit different to last year. The way we played in Mumbai, it was pleasing to get four wins out of five. Hoping for something similar in Delhi. Another small ground here, so it could be a high-scoring ground. We shouldn't be too slow to the turning ball and we have to adapt to it. We probably bowled second in most of the games, so when the ball doesn't swing, you go for the variations. It's very difficult in the bubble, but there are terrible things happening across the world. So, hopefully, we put up a show for the people watching at home," says Sam Curran.