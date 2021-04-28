Last Updated:

IPL 2021, CSK Vs SRH Highlights: CSK Trump SRH To Leapfrog Over RCB To The Top Of Table

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad to clash at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Jitesh Vachhatani
22:59 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Suresh Raina hits the winning runs

Fifties from Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad guide Chennai to victory and top of the IPL 2021 table. CSK defeat SRH by 7 wickets.

22:56 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Milestone alert!

 

22:38 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Rashid Khan gets his third wicket

Afghan spinner outfoxes Faf du Plessis, CSK three men down.

22:35 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Rashid Khan having a forgettable outing

Moeen Ali takes on Rashid Khan, Hyderabad spinner has the last laugh. CSK need 24 runs off 31 balls. 

22:29 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Moeen gets off the mark

Moeen Ali gets off the mark with a boundary, Warner rattled as CSK hunt for runs easily

22:24 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Rashid Khan gets his revenge

After being hit for consecutive boundaries, Rashid Khan spun his magic to get the breakthrough, dismissed Gaikwad and CSK lose their first wicket at 129

 

22:18 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Gaikwad follows du Plessis

Ruturaj Gaikwad gets his 5th IPL fifty in style, smashes two consecutive boundaries. CSK are 110/0

22:16 IST, April 28th 2021
19th IPL fifty for Faf fu Plessis

Leading CSK's chase, du Plessis gets his 19th IPL fifty. CSK unhindered in the chase. 

22:10 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Orange Army desperately searching for a wicket

Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma & J Suchith fail to make an impact, CSK sailing towards the target. du Plessis and Gaikwad take CSK to 91/0

21:57 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Gaikwad dealing in boundaries

Ruturaj Gaikwad races to 29 off 22 balls after a slow start. Chennai are 63/0

21:47 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: du Plessis-Gaikwad guide CSK's chase

du Plessis leads, Gaikwad plays second fiddle as CSK get off to a flier. Chennai are are 41/0

21:10 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Kedar Jadhav hits back to back boundaries

Jadhav ends the innings with a four and six off Sam Curran, takes SRH to 171/3 after 20 overs. 

21:03 IST, April 28th 2021
SRH vs CSK: Williamson takes on Thakur

Kane Williamson tears into Shardul Thakur, smashes consecutive boundaries. SRH are 149/3

20:59 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: du Plessis takes a Superman-like catch

du Plessis leaps to pull the ball out of thin air and dismiss Manish Pandey, impresses Jadeja. SRH down to 134/3

20:55 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Jadeja takes the catch

Lungi Ngidi gets his first wicket as Jadeja makes no mistake, David Warner departs afterhis 50. SRH are 128/2

20:48 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Warner's 50th fifty

David Warner brings up his 50 with a maximum, becomes the first batter in IPL to notch up 50 fifties

 

20:47 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Ngidi first, Jadeja next

Warner now smashes one out of the park, targets Jadeja this time. SRH are 121/1

20:43 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Warner gets going

David Warner hits a 80m maximum to score his 200th IPL six. 

20:36 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: 100 up for the Orange Army

Despite Jonny Bairstow's early wicket, SRH cruise to 100 without any hiccup as David Warner, Manish Pandey keep the scoreboard ticking. Hyderabad are 102/1 

 

20:23 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: 30 runs in the last 24 balls, 0 wickets

Warner-Bairstow stitch 50+ partnership, SRH eye a big score in Delhi

 

20:16 IST, April 28th 2021
Manish Pandey provides the first big-hit

Pandey steps out to smash Moeen Ali's delivery over long on, takes SRH to 65/1

 

20:13 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK pray for more wickets

 

20:07 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Moeen Ali cramps SRH scoring rate

Moeen Ali bowls a tight over on his return to playing XI, SRH are 54/1

20:00 IST, April 28th 2021
Powerplay Ends! SRH are 39/1

CSK send Bairstow back in the powerplay, Warner-Pandey crawl to 39/1 after 6 overs. 

 

19:57 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Pandey gets occasional boundaries

Manish Pandey drives one through covers and between the gaps to get another boundary, will he get a big score tonight as SRH desperately need a win? Hyderabad are 38/1

19:52 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Pandey cuts Chahar for four

Manish Pandey gets off the mark with a boundary. 

 

19:47 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Sam Curran breaks the opening show

Curran strikes in his second over, sends Bairstow packing as Deepak Chahar grabs a magnificent catch. SRH are 22/1

19:42 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK vs SRH: Chahar leaks runs

Deepak Chahar concedes back-to-back boundaries. SRH are 18/0

19:40 IST, April 28th 2021
CSK v SRH: Warner & Bairstow off to a steady start

David Warner and Johnny Bairstow get SRH off to a slow and steady start. Hyderabad are 8/0

19:11 IST, April 28th 2021
'Should be a high-scoring ground': Sam Curran

"Bit different to last year. The way we played in Mumbai, it was pleasing to get four wins out of five. Hoping for something similar in Delhi. Another small ground here, so it could be a high-scoring ground. We shouldn't be too slow to the turning ball and we have to adapt to it. We probably bowled second in most of the games, so when the ball doesn't swing, you go for the variations. It's very difficult in the bubble, but there are terrible things happening across the world. So, hopefully, we put up a show for the people watching at home," says Sam Curran. 

