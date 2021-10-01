CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni Creates New Record, Beats Raina To Take 100 Catches For An IPL Team

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Thursday became the first team to enter the IPL playoff after beating the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The 'Men in Yellow' (CSK) beat the Orange Army (SRH) by six wickets. Apart from entering the IPL 2021 playoffs, the match also witnessed former Indian skipper add a new record to his name.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni IPL record for most catches

On Thursday, MS Dhoni became the first player to complete 100 catches for a franchise in the T20 league during the CSK vs SRH match. Dhoni's CSK teammate Suresh Raina (98) and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard (94) are also close to completing 100 catches.

MS Dhoni achieved the landmark during Ravindra Jadeja's over in which he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni has taken a total of 119 catches in the Indian Premier League, of which 19 were taken during his two-year stint with Rising Pune Supergiants.

During the IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH match, Dhoni took three successful catches. Apart from Saha, the CSK skipper helped dismiss Jason Roy and Priyam Garg. Apart from becoming the first player in the Indian Premier League to take 100 catches, Dhoni also became the first player to take three or more catches in an IPL game 10 times. AB de Villiers is second on the list, having done so on five occasions.

MS Dhoni IPL 2021 records

Other than the 100 catches record, MS Dhoni recently overtook Dinesh Karthik for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the IPL. Dhoni surpassed Karthik to become the wicketkeeper-batsman with the most number of caught-behind dismissals in the tournament's history.

Dhoni reached the IPL milestone after he helped Josh Hazlewood pick Dinesh Karthik's wicket in the final over of the first innings. During the recent CSK vs KKR match, Dhoni picked two catches behind the stumps to complete 116 dismissals in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik presently has 115 catches with the gloves in his IPL career. Dhoni has 119 dismissals to his name.

The CSK skipper has, however, not had a great run with the bat scoring just 66 runs in 11 matches played so far. Overall, MS Dhoni has score 4,698 runs from the 215 matches he played for the Chennai franchise.