CSK's Jagadeesan On MS Dhoni's Youngsters 'missing Spark' Remark: 'He Was Misunderstood'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Narayan Jagadeesan has come out in support of his skipper MS Dhoni over a comment the latter had made a year ago during the conduct of IPL 2020. Jagadeesan, who made his IPL debut last year, has defended Dhoni's remark about CSK's young brigade, where the former Indian skipper had talked about the "missing spark" in newcomers. Jagadeesan, while speaking to Sportskeeda, said Dhoni's comments were "completely misunderstood" by the press. Jagadeesan said Dhoni's remarks were meant to lift up the spirit of the team, which it did as the team performed well in the remaining matches.

Jagadeesan, who is also a wicketkeeper-batsman like MS Dhoni, said the skipper was just trying to boost the spirit of players in the team. Jagadeesan said youngsters were performing well in the series, including him and Ruturaj Gaikwad, adding "Dhoni was just trying to boost the entire team". The young cricketer said the team is full of legends and senior players and one can't pinpoint each of them. He further added that there needs to be a way the seniors are backed up and after his comment, the team performed really well.

Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2020, which was the first time in the history of the league that the Men in Yellow didn't qualify for the final leg of the tournament. CSK finished second-last on the points table as they won only six out of the 14 games that they played in the season. However, towards the end of the tournament, Dhoni had assured the fans that the team would bounce back in the next season, which it did in IPL 2021.

CSK reclaims top spot

Dhoni and his men were looking in great touch before the 14th edition of IPL was called off by the BCCI. CSK was sitting comfortably at number two position on the points table, winning five out of the first seven games in the season. CSK was fighting against Delhi Capitals for the top-two spots on the points table to avoid an eliminator in the playoffs. But the season had to be called off due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. BCCI announced the suspension of the league until further notice after several players and support staff started returning positive COVID-19 results.

