Curtly Ambrose Says He Felt Like Knocking Out Steve Waugh After Their Verbal Spat In 1995

West Indian legend Curtly Ambrose has revealed he felt like knocking Steve Waugh out after their infamous verbal spat in the Trinidad Test match of 1995. It had so happened that the tall pacer had got the better of the Australian batsmen with an extraordinary bowling spell. However, Steve Waugh took matters in his own hand and scored an excellent half-century. After Ambrose had bowled a very good delivery, he stared after which Waugh uttered a few words as an infuriated Windies legend confronted the former Aussie skipper.

“Steve Waugh and I had our battles over the years. He was a tough competitor and I have a lot of respect for him but in that particular game, he said something to me that I didn’t like" said Curtly Ambrose while talking on Sky Sports Podcast. “Initially I ignored it, as in the heat of the battle you can say things, but after a break something just snapped. I asked him, ‘did you say so and so to me?’ He didn’t say yes, he didn’t say no. He just said ‘I can say anything I want to say’ which to me was a yes. I decided I deserved more respect so I had a few choice words for him,” the pace sensation added.



“I said ‘my cricket career could be over right this minute, it doesn’t make a difference to me, but your career will be over, too, because I will knock you out and you won’t be able to play anymore’. There were a few expletives in between obviously”. “I was upset as I deserved more respect – but it started and ended there. I have seen him a few times since and we have never spoken about it,” he added.