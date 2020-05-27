Ravi Shastri Turns 58: Indian Head Coach's Most Memorable Commentary Moments

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in July 2017. Under his coaching tenure, India reached the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup and maintained their World No.1 ranking in Tests until May 2020. Ravi Shastri is also widely regarded as one of the best commentators of the game as he remained a prominent figure behind the microphone, before taking up the all-important Team India coaching job.

The former all-rounder turned 58 on Wednesday. To commemorate the Ravi Shastri birthday occasion, here is a look at some of his most memorable commentary moments.

Happy birthday to former all-rounder and current head coach of India, @RaviShastriOfc ðŸŽ‚ pic.twitter.com/eXoKkm8mSC — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2020

Ravi Shastri birthday: Ravi Shastri’s iconic commentary moments

At the confinement of the commentary box, Ravi Shastri has witnessed some of the biggest moments in India cricket history during the past two decades. To commemorate the 58th Ravi Shastri birthday, here is a look at some of the biggest Indian cricket moments which he captured with his imposing voice.

1. Sachin Tendulkar reaching 200* in Gwalior 2010 ODI vs South Africa

Ravi Shastri quote: “First man on the planet to reach 200, and it’s the Superman from India!”

2. MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup six

Ravi Shastri quote: “Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India wins the World Cup after 28 years and the party begins in Mumbai!”

3. 2007 T20 World Cup winning moment

Ravi Shastri quote: “In the air, Sreesanth takes it, India win! Unbelievable scenes here at the Bull Ring!”.

4. Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes off Stuart Broad’s over in 2007 T20 World Cup

Ravi Shastri quote: “And he’s put it away, or has he? Yes, into the crowd! Six sixes in an over!”.

Ravi Shastri birthday: Ravi Shastri on IPL and T20 World Cup

In other news, the esteemed Indian cricket personality also recently gave his take on the possibility of T20 World Cup and the 2020 season of Indian Premier League (IPL). In an interview with The Times of India, Ravi Shastri said that when cricket resumes (post coronavirus crisis), cricket boards across the world should focus on their domestic structure instead of contemplating immediate participation in the T20 World Cup later this year. He cited the example of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) losing the timely launch of their IPL 2020 due to the pandemic. Ravi Shastri believes that organising a tournament like IPL (post-crisis) would be easier than staging a T20 World Cup.

