Dale Steyn Believes That His Experience Can Help South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2020

Dale Steyn who had announced his retirement from Test cricket last year believes that his experience can be crucial for South Africa in the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. Steyn was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a shoulder injury. The Faf du Plessis-led side had a forgettable campaign as they failed to get past the group stages.

Dale Steyn eager to feature in WT20 2020

While speaking to a foreign sports website, Dale Steyn said that the World T20 which will be held Down Under is definitely on his agenda and that he is starting to enjoy his cricket a lot more now as he reckons that four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are.

The veteran pacer also mentioned that it is important to have that experienced figure around in the dressing room as fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who is 24 is very young to lead the bowling attack and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him.

Therefore, Steyn reckons that Rabada needs someone who is experienced and at the same time should also know that he is not the only one in the bowling line up and that there is someone to rely on as well which will also do his confidence a world of good.

Dale Steyn then added that he is putting his hand up for that and then will wait and see how the selection process happens.

A fiery pacer in his prime

The Proteas fast bowler currently has the best bowling strike rate of all time in Test match cricket (amongst bowlers who have bowled a minimum of 10,000 deliveries). The 36-year-old dominated the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings during the peak of his career, for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014. However, his career was plagued with injuries over the past few years due to which he could not feature in many matches.

It has been said that RCB skipper Virat Kohli had wanted Steyn at all costs and that is the reason why he has been retained by the franchise for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The ongoing Big Bash League where he is playing for the Melbourne Stars, followed by the limited-overs series against England and then the Indian Premier League will be an ideal opportunity for the 'Steyn Gun' to prove a point or two to the South African selectors as they look to sort out their best squad for the showpiece event in the game's shortest format.

