Dale Steyn Chants RCB Slogan While Signing Autographs After A Big Bash League Match

Dale Steyn will yet again be featuring for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His tournament was cut short last year due to a shoulder injury and in fact, the South African pacer had made his comeback to the Bangalore franchise in the previous edition after almost a decade. He had represented RCB during the first three seasons — from 2008 to 2010.

Meanwhile, with Steyn by their side, Virat Kohli & co. are confident that they will be able to put up a better performance in IPL 2020 and will be aiming to win their maiden title and get fourth time lucky. They have made it to the summit clash thrice only to falter at the final hurdle. Other than RCB, even Steyn himself reckons that they can lift the trophy this time around.

‘E Sala Cup Namde’: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn had chanted RCB's famous slogan while signing autographs for the fans after the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades at the MCG on Saturday where the stars had registered a comfortable eight-wicket win. The ace speedster was impressive with the ball as he finished with figures of 2/16 in his four overs at an economy rate of 4.00.

While he was signing autographs, an Indian fan who was also an RCB supporter, requested the veteran pacer to say the famous slogan of the Virat Kohli-led side to which he obliged by saying '‘E Sala Cup Namde’ which means that 'This time the cup is ours' in Kannada. He went on to say it once again after the fan had requested him to do so. The video was posted on social media as well. Take a look:

Even one fan was very happy after seeing Dale Steyn exude confidence ahead of IPL 2020.

Dale Steyn aims to play in World T20 2020

It has been said that RCB skipper Virat Kohli had wanted Steyn at all costs and that is the reason why he has been retained by the franchise for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The ongoing Big Bash League where he is playing for the Melbourne Stars, followed by the limited-overs series against England and then the Indian Premier League will be an ideal opportunity for the 'Steyn Gun' to prove a point or two to the South African selectors as they look to sort out their best squad for the showpiece event in the game's shortest format.

