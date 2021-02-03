Dale Steyn Tweets Cryptic Message Over Australia's Tour Of South Africa Controversy

Australia's proposed tour of South Africa was postponed after Cricket Australia decided against having the matches in the country due to the South Africa coronavirus cases increasing by the day. While the Australian board also proposed to host the three-Test matches in Australia itself, Cricket South Africa declined the offer. As per the World Test Championship standings, Tim Paine and co. are placed third.

However, Australia's chances of qualifying for the final appear bleak. South Africa's Dale Steyn was left unimpressed after Australia's approach and vented his anger out through a cryptic tweet.

Dale Steyn unhappy with the postponement of the Australia vs South Africa series

Former South Africa cricketer Paul Harris in his tweet suggested that Australia would not have resorted to putting their tour on hold if they were scheduled to travel to India or England. Celebrated fast bowler Dale Steyn responded to the tweet by highlighting how Australia had demanded an extended quarantine routine for the South Africa players who were flying down from Pakistan.

The fast bowler opined that because of this demand, experienced red-ball players had to miss the rest of the Pakistan tour, and inexperienced players had to be handed Test caps. He mentioned that it was too much to ask from the young players, as they will be without the support of their senior campaigners. Dale Steyn also hinted that the postponement of the tour could have an impact on the country's cricket in multiple ways.

Players leaving Pakistan early to quarantine (extended quarantine requested by Australia) and miss the rest of the tour, new players being handed caps and thrown into the deep end to finish without senior players around them...

This postponement goes deeper than people think. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 3, 2021

ICC World Test Championship standings

New Zealand, who are currently placed second on the ICC World Test Championship standings, have become the first team to make it to the final of the competition. The Tim Paine-led Australian side occupy the third spot on the points table with 69.2 percentage points to their name. This makes the upcoming India vs England Test series even more important for both the participating nations.

India, who currently are at the top of the WTC standings with 71.7 percentage points, will have to win the home series by at least a two-match margin to make it to the Final of the ICC World Test Championship. England, who are fourth with 68 percentage points, also have an outside chance if they manage to win the India vs England Test series by 3-0, 4-0, or a 3-1 margin as well.

