Team India Look To Rediscover Rhythm By Getting Match Ready Against England At Chepauk

After their historic Test series triumph against Australia Down Under a couple of weeks ago, Team India players are trying to rediscover their rhythm by getting match ready ahead of the first Test match against England at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai starting Friday.

'The hustle never stops'

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, the Indian players were seen warming up at the Chepauk Stadium after which head coach Ravi Shastri, and, skipper Virat Kohli were seen giving them some instructions.

The players then begin their train session with throwdowns after which they hit the nets. Once inside the nets, both the batsmen and bowlers are focused as they keenly work on their cricketing techniques. Post the net session, fielding coach R Sridhar gives fielding practice to the players with a key focus on slip fielding. Rohit Sharma manages to move to his right and complete a good catch even before Ajinkya Rahane could attempt it.

However, what really stood out here is that captain Kohli ended up taking a one-handed catch by plucking one even before an alert Rahane could attempt to go for it.

The video ends with Kohli giving a thumbs up after having packed his bags as the players supposedly head back to the team hotel.

India Vs England: Test series

The four-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The tour kicks off with the first Test that will be played in Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The second Test match will also be played at the same venue between February 13-17. The newly renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be contesting the final two games (Feb 24-28) & (March 4-8) respectively.

Both teams head into this series after having registered away Test wins. While Team India created history with a 2-1 win at the Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia a couple of weeks ago, England handed a 2-0 whitewash to Sri Lanka in their own backyard last week.

Meanwhile, the visitors would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2012/13 season where they had registered a 2-1 win in (four-match series) under the leadership of former iconic opener Alastair Cook. That remains England's last Test series win on Indian soil to date.

Kohli on the other hand looks to lead India to a second straight Test series win against England on home soil. At the same time, the four-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

