Danish Kaneria Accuses PCB Of Hypocrisy, Insists On Not Using 'religion Card' For Sympathy

Over the past few months, Danish Kaneria has been in the spotlight for making controversial comments about his cricket career. In 2012, Kaneria was given a ban for spot-fixing and spoken about getting it lifted. He has called out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) several times, accusing them of favouring other players by giving them reduced punishments for the same or similar charge and not allowing him to play cricket.

Danesh Kaneria accuses PCB of hypocrisy and says he has never used 'religion card' for sympathy

Some time ago, Kaneria had alleged that several players in the Pakistan team had discriminated against him based on his religion. After Anil Dalpat, Danish Kaneria is the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan. He has played 61 Tests for the team, along with 18 ODIs and has taken 261 wickets and 15 wickets respectively in both formats. He was later a part of the infamous spot-fixing controversy. He admitted to spot-fixing in 2018.

His recent comments were about being proud of himself for representing his country at the highest level. While talking to India TV, Kaneria stated that it is a "matter of pride" for him, especially as he is a "Hindu cricketer, representing the Pakistan team" who won matches for his team. He spoke about people accusing him of using the "religion card".

"I do not mean to do this nor have I ever played the religion card," Kaneria told India TV. "My issue is only with the Pakistan Cricket Board and its double standards. The behaviour of the PCB with the rest of the players is very good but when it comes to me, I am sidelined. I regret this."

Danish Kaneria on Umar Akmal's suspension being halved

Kaneria has also been vocal about PCB's decision to reduce Umar Akmal’s suspension. Umar Akmal was suspended in February, 2020 for not reporting corrupt approaches. He stated that though PCB says they have "zero-tolerance policy for corruption", they halved his sentence even though he was proved guilty. While talking to PTI, he complained about not being allowed to make a comeback. "Amir, Asif, Salman too were allowed to come back, why leave me out?” Kaneria asked. He 39-year-old questioned them for not showing him the "same compassion". According to Kaneria, they accuse him for talking about his religion, but he cannot say anything when "discrimination is crystal clear" by "simple logic".

England vs Pakistan 2020: Eng vs Pak live streaming

Danish Kaneria's comments come as the England vs Pakistan 2020 series began with its first Test on August 5. The teams will now move to Ageas Bowl in Southampton where the final two Tests will be held from August 13 and August 21 respectively. The three T20s are scheduled to take place at the Old Trafford on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

(Image source: @daneshkaneria61 Instagram)