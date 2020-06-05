Danish Kaneria Slams Wasim Akram For Biasedness Over Backing Mohammad Amir But Not Him

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Danish Kaneria has time and again expressed his strong opinions on social media to reach out to his fans and followers. Once again, the disgraced leg-spinner is in the news and this time he has slammed the legendary Pakistani bowler and former captain, Wasim Akram.

ALSO READ | MUST WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar trolls a die-hard Shahid Afridi fan in this viral video

Danish Kaneria slams Wasim Akram for not supporting him when he was banned

In an interview with Sports Tak, Kaneria claimed that Wasim Akram didn't support him either during his playing career and after the lifetime ban was imposed on him for spot-fixing.

Danish Kaneria claimed that after he pleaded guilty in the 2009 spot-fixing scandal, none of the former cricketers helped him to restart again. Danish Kaneria went on to the extent of saying that rules in Pakistan are different for every individual and are based on "likings and dislikings".

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar claims to have started bowling reverse swing at the age of 16 in 1991

Danish Kaneria further said that if Wasim Akram could support and encourage Mohammad Amir, who was banned for 5 years after the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England, then why couldn't he come out to support him? He questioned all the Pakistan stars who didn't speak or stand up for him. Danish Kaneria also said that he has admitted his mistake and he regrets it but that does not mean that people can take away his life.

Danish Kaneria gave a strong statement saying that a life ban should be imposed on every player who has been part of fixing since 1994. In the interview, it seems like Kaneria indirectly criticised the likes of Wasim Akram for what he considers as their double standards.

ALSO READ | Irfan Pathan reveals how he successfully got away after sledging Shoaib Akhtar

Shahid Afridi blasted by Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria, who has himself made headlines off late for remarks on Pakistan cricket and several former players such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, also took a shot at Shahid Afridi. Kaneria, in an interview with SportsTak, claimed that it is Shahid Afridi who is responsible for destroying his white-ball career as he only got to play in merely 10 ODIs in a decade of international cricket. Kaneria accused Shahid Afridi of being against him 'right from the beginning'. The only cricketer who has supported Danish Kaneria's recent claims has been former fast bowler and his teammate Shoaib Akhtar.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir names Indian batsman whose wicket is priceless and it is NOT Virat Kohli

IMAGE COURTESY: DANISHKANERIA61 INSTAGRAM