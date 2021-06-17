Danish Kaneria Drags Kane Williamson Into Shaheen Shah Afridi Criticism; Here's How

The remainder of Pakistan Super League 2021 that is currently being played in the UAE has seen a fair share of controversies. The atmosphere during the PSL 2021 games has been intense with a number of players constantly being at each other's throats. On Tuesday, two of the leading Pakistan cricketers - Sarfaraz Khan and Shaheen Afridi were involved in a vehement altercation.

Danish Kaneria slams Shaheen Afridi for disrespecting Sarfaraz Ahmed

It all happened during Match 23 of PSL 2021 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. On the last ball of the penultimate over of the Gladiators' innings, Shaheen Afridi bowled a vicious bouncer to Sarfaraz Ahmed which the latter missed as the ball hit his helmet. The Quetta skipper was unfazed with the blow and was alert to take a single as the ball had gone to the cover fielder.

After Sarfaraz completed the run, the two players were involved in a war of words. Both players seemed infuriated as they came rushing towards each other and exchanged words. The situation required veteran Mohammad Hafeez to intervene and separate Sarfaraz and Afridi.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Shah Afridi Sarfaraz Ahmed fight hasn't gone down well with former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria. The leg-spinner has slammed Afridi for not respecting Sarfaraz, who he started his career under ironically. While doing so, Kaneria also dragged New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson into the controversy.

Opening up on the Shaheen Shah Afridi Sarfaraz Ahmed fight, Kaneria said that Shaheen Afridi should not have reacted like that. He added that the young pacer has misbehaved with his ex-captain. Kaneria further said that when Shaheen Afridi was playing under Sarfaraz, he had a bowling average of 19 but today, under Babar Azam’s captaincy, his average is 30. The leggie also pointed out his below-par performances in recent times by saying that he has dismissed very few batters from the top 5.

Dragging Kane Williamson into the controversy, Kaneria asked where was Afridi's aggression when the Kiwi skipper had scored 200 last year in a Test series between the two teams. He opined that Sarfaraz was the one who encouraged Shaheen Afridi when he was leading Pakistan. Kaneria stated that it is bad to see a youngster misbehaving with a senior player and an ex-captain. According to the former cricketer, just because Sarfaraz’s stature is not the same in Pakistan cricket now, it doesn’t mean Shaheen Afridi can have a go at a senior like that.

Shaheen Shah Afridi stats in PSL 2021

The Shaheen Shah Afridi stats in PSL 2021 make for a staggering read. In the eight matches he has played, Shaheen has picked 12 wickets at an astounding average of 19.00. Notably, he is third in the list of highest wicket-takers in te PSL 2021 behind Wahab Riaz and Shahnawaz Dhani (both 14 wickets each).

SOURCE: DANISH KANERIA INSTAGRAM & YOUTUBE