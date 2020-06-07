Will Appeal To Ganguly On Life Ban If He Becomes ICC President: Dinesh Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Danish Kaneria has time and again expressed his strong opinions on social media to reach out to his fans and followers. Now, he has come forward to seek help from a former Indian skipper so that his life ban can be reduced. He is none other than Sourav Ganguly.

'I will appeal to Ganguly': Danish Kaneria

While speaking to a news channel, Kaneria went on to say that he will appeal to Ganguly and he is sure that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will help him out in every way possible. At the same time, the veteran spinner also mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President has been an excellent cricketer and he understands the nuances. Furthermore, the tainted cricketer added that there is no better candidate than him for the ICC president’s role.

Danish Kaneria was handed a life-ban in 2009 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal which broke out in 2009 county season.

Earlier, the tainted spinner had appealed to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to come forward and help him. Kaneria also mentioned that if he fails to do so, then it will be a clear case of discrimination.

'After I was banned which was also accepted by me, I had approached all the chairpersons of the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the Prime Ministers who have come and gone. I kept on knocking at their doors but they did not even bother to address my issue. I had even requested Imran Khan and I had even been to a lot of channels and requested them as well. So, every time I have felt that everyone has discriminated against me'', said Danish Kaneria on his Youtube channel. When I had discussed this in the past, I was accused of playing the religion card. I have not played any religion card but what should I assume after the ill-treatment that I have received? I am not playing any religion card. I am just asking for my right to be a Pakistani citizen. At least honor the performances that I have showcased for my country. If that is not honored then what is it other than discrimination? ''Again and again, I am requesting the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron in chief of Pakistan Cricket Board because he is sitting in such a high post where he can help me. If he cannot help then this is a clear case of discrimination''.

'Even the ICC did not help me': Kaneria

The veteran spinner also went on to say that even the governing body of world cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) did not help him either.

''Personally, I had requested ICC and had also sent them e-mails and ICC had replied to me that I being a Pakistani cricketer I have Pakistan Cricket Board and it is their responsibility plead your case as it is a matter of the domestic cricket in England and no player can come forward and plead their case personally in ICC and despite so many requests, I did not get any reply.