Danny Morrison Picks India Over Home Country NZ To Win WTC Final 2021, Lauds IPL Impact

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is just a few hours away from getting underway. Fans are eagerly waiting for the high-octane clash which will see the two teams compete to establish their authority in the purest format of the game. Ahead of the exciting contest, cricketing pundits, as well as, fans have been sharing their views about the team combinations and making their predictions.

New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison recently shared his views about the WTC Final 2021. The 55-year old was involved in an interview where he spoke about a plethora of things like the favourites to win the contest, the evolution of New Zealand cricket and how the IPL has helped in it. It is worth mentioning that the Kiwi veteran is a fan favourite in India for his hysterical commentary style.

Morrison is renowned for making many nicknames such as 'Double G' for Gautam Gambhir, 'Double D' for the Delhi Capitals and so on. Citing the examples of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Morrison opined that the two are fine swing bowlers but IPL stints have helped their cricket. He reiterated his point by giving Brendon McCullum's example who became more explosive and confident because of playing in the IPL. According to Morrison, being a part of the cash-rich league is a big gain for New Zealand since they have got the feeling that as a group they can compete and take on anyone and they do especially in home conditions. However, Morrison slightly tipped the odds in India's favour.

Meanwhile, the India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (backup WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

