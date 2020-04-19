Danny Morrison Reveals Why He Thinks MS Dhoni Is The Best Captain In IPL History

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian as well as world cricket as he is the only skipper to date to have won all the major ICC titles including the World T20, ODI World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Test mace, Asia Cup 2010 & 2016, etc. Meanwhile, Dhoni also remains one of the successful IPL captains having led the Chennai Super Kings to three titles, two CLT20 titles and in the last four of all the editions of IPL that CSK have featured. Even former New Zealand cricketer reckons that MSD is best in the business.

READ: Every Captain Has A Favourite & Suresh Raina Had MS Dhoni's Backing, Says Yuvraj Singh

'Like no one else': Danny Morrison

During a recent interview to a daily publication, Morrison said that looking at the vibe and inspiration of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in the yellow jersey for CSK and what he has done for India in the blue jersey, and that helicopter shot which changes the course of the game, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that even though Mahi is a lot older and finishing up while Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has got still more time, he reckons that the veteran wicket-keeper batsman takes the pressure like no one else.

READ: Known Corruptors Trying To Build Relations With Players Amid Lockdowns: ICC ACU Chief

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI has formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

READ: Gautam Gambhir Says Extended 'Russell Mania' Under Him Could Have Got KKR More IPL Titles

READ: Australian Cricketer Ashleigh Gardner Impresses Fans With Her Paintings Amid Lockdown