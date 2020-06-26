Darwin And District ODD DDC Vs WCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Darwin Cricket Club (DDC) will take on Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) in the ongoing Darwin and District ODD this week. The DDC vs WCC live match will be played at Kahlin Oval in Australia. The DDC vs WCC live match is scheduled for 7 AM IST on Saturday, June 27. Here's a look at where to catch the DDC vs WCC live scores, and the pitch and weather report for the DDC vs WCC live match.

Also Read | WCC Vs NCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live Game Info

Darwin and District ODD

DDC vs WCC live scores and DDC vs WCC live streaming details

The DDC vs WCC live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 27, and will start at 7 AM IST. The DDC vs WCC live streaming can be found on the MyCricket Facebook Page. For DDC vs WCC live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no DDC vs WCC live telecast in India.

Also Read | ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs WICC live streaming, pitch and weather report, match preview

Darwin and District ODD: DDC vs WCC live streaming: Weather report

There is less chance of rainfall during the WCC vs PCC live match. As per AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of rainfall.

Darwin and District ODD: DDC vs WCC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at Kahlin Oval is expected to favour bowlers throughout the course of the Darwin and District ODD proceedings. The captain winning the toss is likely to look to bowl first for the DDC vs WCC live match, as chasing teams have won the majority of matches on this pitch. Waratah Cricket club start as favourites against Darwin Cricket Club on Saturday.

Also Read | ECS T10 St Gallen COCC vs ZNCC live streaming, pitch and weather report

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live scores: Squad updates

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live scores, full squads

Darwin and District ODD - DDC squad: H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

Darwin and District ODD - WCC squad: I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan.

Also Read | Sri Lanka T10 League CW vs SH live streaming, pitch and weather report

Image courtesy: DDC Facebook