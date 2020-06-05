WCC Vs NCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live Game Info

Waratah Cricket Club take on NightCliff Cricket Club in the Darwin T20 League on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The WCC vs NCC live match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Australia. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 6 and will start at 6:00 AM IST. Here is the WCC vs NCC Dream11 team, WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction and WCC vs NCC Dream11 top picks.

Nightcliff Cricket Club:

Phillip Hull, Coen McKinnon, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Cameron Tonkin, Adi Dave (Captain), Michael Kudra, Taj Glenn, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter and Brandon Richards — DARWIN T20 (@DARWIN_T20) June 5, 2020

WCC vs NCC Dream11 team and match schedule

Date - Saturday, June 6, 2020

Kickoff time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, Australia

WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction

WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction - Waratah Cricket Club squad

Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan

WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction - NightCliff Cricket Club squad

Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Cameron Tonkin, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Huw Spring, Taj Glenn, Brandon Richards, Nachiket Sant, James Dix, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Thomas Foley, Nick Wheeler, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter, Adi Dave.

WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs NCC Dream11 team

Here is the WCC vs NCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – I Conway (C)

All-rounders – A Dave, J Seymour, N Sant

Batsmen – R Vernon (VC), B O'Reilly, C Tonkin, M Weerasinghe

Bowlers – P Hull, T Glover, J Giacomo

WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction

WCC start off as favourites to win the match.

WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs NCC live streaming

The WCC vs NCC live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For WCC vs NCC live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no WCC vs NCC live telecast in India.

Please note that the above WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction, WCC vs NCC Dream11 team and WCC vs NCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The WCC vs NCC Dream11 team and WCC vs NCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

