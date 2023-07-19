Date For Epic India Vs Pakistan Showdown In Asia Cup 2023 Announced: Report

The upcoming 50-over Asia Cup has become a major talking point even before the Asian Cricket Council's prestigious tournament begins. The focal point of attention has been the tension between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan. India firmly declined to travel to Pakistan for this year's Asia Cup and instead insisted on playing their matches at a neutral venue.

After intense negotiations and pressure from the BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eventually relented and agreed to adopt a hybrid model for hosting the Asia Cup. Earlier, Pakistan had issued a threat to boycott the World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be hosted in India, should the BCCI fail to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. However, the Indian cricketing body stood firm and maintained its stance of playing the Asia Cup at a neutral venue.

India to take on Pakistan on September 2

India is likely to play Pakistan on September 2 in the upcoming ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023. According to ESPNcricinfo, the highly-anticipated clash will take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The tournament, which was initially planned to start on August 31 by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will now kick off a day earlier in Multan, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening match. The final is set to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 17.

The original draft schedule prepared by tournament host Pakistan has undergone multiple revisions due to the unique hybrid model approved by the ACC, which involves some matches being played in Sri Lanka.

Complete schedule to be announced soon

Further changes are expected before the ACC announces the final version of the schedule later this evening. The cricketing world is eagerly anticipating this six-nation tournament, and fans are waiting to witness the high-intensity clashes between the Asian cricketing powerhouses.

