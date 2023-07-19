India A is all set to carry forward their remarkable performance as they face their arch rivals, Pakistan A, in the ACC Emerging Teams Men's Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. Having already secured a spot in the semifinals, the final group match in Pool B between India A and Pakistan A is now all about bragging rights. The winner of this contest will progress to the last-four. The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown between these two cricketing giants.

3 things you need to know

Both India A and Pakistan A are undefeated in the tournament

India A team is being led by Yash Dhull, who won the U-19 World Cup last year

India A are favourites to win going into the highly-anticipated match

Where will India vs Pakistan Emerging Cup match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Cup match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

When will the India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Cup match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Cup match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on July 19.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live broadcast on TV?

The highly anticipated India A vs Pakistan A Men's Emerging Cup match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

How to watchIndia vs Pakistan live streaming of the Emerging Cup match?

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be available for live viewing on the Asian Cricket Council's official YouTube channel. Additionally, cricket enthusiasts can stream the match live on the FanCode app.

India A vs Pakistan A: Full squads

India A: Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Pakistan A: Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Amad Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Yousuf, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris (c,wk), Mubasir Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem

