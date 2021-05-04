Last Updated:

David Hussey Has One Word After BCCI Postpones IPL 2021 Indefinitely; Here's What He Said

KKR chief mentor David Hussey took to social media and expressed disappointment after the indefinite postponement of IPL 2021 due to COVID-19

Kolkata Knight Riders chief mentor David Hussey has expressed his disappointment after the postponement of IPL 2021 as India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19. 

It so happened that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to temporarily suspend the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League with immediate effect after some of the players as well as members of the team support staff tested positive in the last couple of days.

'Shattered': David Hussey

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Hussey just wrote 'Shattered'. Now it might be in reference to the tournament's indefinite postponement or the stringent law enforced by the Australian government that prevents the Australians from flying back to the country from India as per the Biosecurity Act. Apart from all these, his elder brother as well as Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Even the passionate cricket fans came forward to cheer up Hussey and here's what they had to tell the former Australian all-rounder.

Australian government's new rule

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15 and recently, the country’s Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt had confirmed that a temporary ban on travelers from India will come into effect on Monday and under this act, the  Australian government will impose hefty fines of up to $66,000 and even jail time to its citizens who try to fly back home from India amid a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases.

Michael Hussey tested positive

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the CSK batting coach has also been tested positive a day after bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji, and a member of the support staff had contracted the dreaded virus. However, as per ANI reports, a CSK official has said that the former middle-order batsman's sample has gone for a re-test after it came positive and there can only be an official confirmation once the reports come. 

