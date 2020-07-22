David Lloyd Reveals What Qualities Make Ben Stokes A 'fabulous Role Model'

David Lloyd has lauded Ben Stokes' Manchester heroics and called him a fabulous role model. Stokes' splendid knocks in both innings of the second Test match helped England stage a remarkable comeback in the three-match Test series as the hosts won the contest by 113 runs.

He scored a stellar 176 in the first innings and stitched a 260-run fourth-wicket stand with opener Dom Sibley after they had lost three early wickets on Day 1 and then scored a quickfire half-century in the second innings as well (78*).

By the virtue of his knocks in both innings, the 29-year-old became the top-ranked all-rounder in the game's longest format and rose to the number three spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings as well.

'He is changing and dictating games': David Lloyd

“Phillip DeFreitas was the new Botham, Derek Pringle was the new Botham. Andrew Flintoff fitted the bill, he was a wonderful cricketer. Flintoff’s career was curtailed by injury. I think great all-rounders are game-changers and Stokes is doing that right now,” said Lloyd while interacting on Sony Ten Pit Stop.

“All the talk is, is he better than Botham but does it matter? All that matters is that he is changing games and dictating games. He is supremely fit and let us not forget that this lad has a big problem off the field. He went away, sorted it out, and came back a better, fitter and a more determined cricketer but more importantly, he is a really good person and leading by example,” the former English cricketer added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further said, “He is a fabulous role model and every sport needs a good role model. I just see great cricketers and I will judge them when people talk about them and want to pay money to see them. He is in that category, he is a wonderful cricketer. There is something about these players that define greatness. You can look at somebody and think that is a good player, and then you go an extra yard and they become a great player.”

Winner takes it all

After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate.

