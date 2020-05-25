David Miller Gets Nostalgic While Talking About His First IPL Season In 2011; Details Here

David Miller has been one of the best middle-order batsmen who has got the ability to turn the game in his team's favor with some splendid cricketing shots. He has helped South Africa and his IPL team Kings XI Punjab win a lot of matches by making his bat do the talking. Now, Miller has revealed how he was picked by the Punjab franchise in IPL 2011.

'That’s where it all started': David Miller



During a recent Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe cricketer who is currently a commentator/analyst Pommie Mbangwa, the southpaw went on to say that he was not picked in the first year (2011), when he had gone for the auction. He then mentioned that he had got a call from Kings XI Punjab 10 days before the IPL and was informed that they are selecting them and he needs to be in India as soon as possible as veteran English pacer Stuart Broad was injured after which Miller packed his bags and went to India.



The left-handed batsman further added that is where it had all started which was an incredible journey. Justifying the reason behind it, David said that even though it was just a one-year deal, the Punjab franchise retained him for the next two years at his base price. Furthermore, he added that the first three years of his IPL were incredible.

Speaking about his then team-mates, the destructive middle-order batsman went on to say that Australian legend Adam Gilchrist was the captain at that time. He also said that the Punjab team had a lot of greats in their side which was a dream come true for him.



Talking about his first few IPL seasons, the Proteas sensation mentioned that in his first year, he did not get a single game at the IPL, and halfway through his second year, he got to play three games; whereas, in his third year in which Gilchrist was retiring, the legendary stumper ended up pulling both his hamstrings due to which Miller got an opportunity to play and that is when he scored a superb 101 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

