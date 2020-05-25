Younis Khan Bats For Bilateral Cricket Between India And Pakistan To Resume In The Future

Younis Khan is of the most elegant batsmen Pakistan has produced, who is also considered as one of the all-time greats in the game. The right-hander ended his Test career as the most successful batsman in Pakistan’s cricket history and also contributed massively to the team's success in the longest format during his playing days. Younis Khan also led the team to its only T20 World Cup victory till date, which was back in 2009. He was a prolific ODI player in the early part of his career as well.

Younis Khan joins Shoaib Akhtar in demanding resumption of bilateral ties between India and Pakistan

Recently, in an interview with Gulf News, Younis Khan called for the resumption of bilateral ties between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Younis Khan went down memory lane and reminisced about the memorable moments during the 2005 Pakistan tour of India. Younis Khan was at the peak of his game during the 2005 tour. His 267 in Bangalore was vital in Pakistan levelling the three-match Test series 1-1.

Younis Khan further said that the matches between India and Pakistan have given him some of the best experiences of his career. The former Pakistan captain also said that he will never forget fans roaring for him when the Pakistani team got down from their bus to play one of the Test matches of the 2005 tour in Kolkata.

The bilateral ties between both the nations were cut after the 2008 terrorist attacks. Following the attacks, both sides have locked horns in a solitary bilateral series which took place in 2012-13 when Pakistan visited India for two T20Is and three 50-over fixtures. Since then, India and Pakistan have only competed in ICC events (World Cup, T20 WC & Champions Trophy) and Asia Cups. And considering the current political tension between the two nations, it seems unlikely that there will be a resumption of bilateral ties in the near future.

Kapil Dev discards Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal of a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan

Not long ago, Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a three-match charity series between the two countries in a bid to raise COVID-19 funds which led to a war of words between him and former Indian captain Kapil Dev. Shoaib Akhtar had taken to his YouTube channel and uploaded a video stating how a 3-match ODI series between India and Pakistan will raise enough funds for both countries to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

However, in an interview with ABP News, Kapil Dev termed Shoaib Akhtar's idea as pointless. Kapil Dev said that Shoaib Akhtar is entitled to his opinion but added that India currently has enough money as many members from the Indian sporting fraternity have made donations towards the battle against coronavirus. Kapil Dev cited the example of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who recently donated a sum of ₹51 crore to the Indian government.

While speaking about the coronavirus outbreak across India, Kapil Dev said that the primary focus of the nation right now is to save lives and help those who are struggling for food amid the nationwide lockdown. He added that cricket should not be organised for at least the next five to six months. The former all-rounder described the game as “not bigger than the country”, thus further emphasizing the importance of helping poor and hospital staff.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER