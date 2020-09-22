David Miller Has Forgettable Rajasthan Debut, Gets Out Without Facing A Ball; Watch Here

Explosive South African batsman David Miller had a forgettable Rajasthan debut as he was dismissed without even facing a delivery. The Proteas batsman was run-out by Ruturaj Gaikwad as skipper Steve Smith pushed for a double which Miller was hesitant to take but ran anyway. Gaikwad's sharp throw was collected by Kedar Jadhav who rattled the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Catch a glimpse of the run-out here

Sanju storm at Sharjah

Prolific Kerala batsman showered sixes at the Sharjah International Stadium on Tuesday as he smacked Chennai bowlers all around the park. The number three batsman breached the 50-run mark in just 19 deliveries at a strike rate of 263.15. Samson continued his power-hitting as he has paired up with skipper Steve Smith taking Rajasthan to 132 in just 11 overs. Sanju Samson smacked 9 sixes before getting dismissed.

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni chose to field first and got off to a decent start. The Men in Yellow dismissed Indian prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings making it a forgettable debut for the youngster. The Kerala batsman was finally dismissed by Lungi Ngidi courtesy of a brilliant catch by Deepak Chahar.

Rajasthan v Chennai live updates

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side have the upper hand when it comes to overall head-to-head encounters as they have managed to register 14 wins under their belt while Rajasthan have only managed eight wins in the 22 games that have been played so far between the two sides. Rajasthan had beaten Dhoni & Co. in the summit clash of the inaugural edition of the marquee tournament back in 2008 under the leadership of the Australian spin legend Shane Warne and that remains their biggest win in the tournament.