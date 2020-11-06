Virat Kohli Decodes His Unique Style Of Captaincy Ahead Of The All-important Eliminator

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli says he always tries to follow his instincts as he feels that instincts usually guide one in the right direction.

"You need to be aware on the field to be able to adjust to different situations. Sometimes you prepare for Plan A but Plan B hits you really, really early in the game. I think it is left up to your own intelligence as a player and try to bring that experience onto the field. Just have the awareness of where the game is heading," Kohli said in a video posted by the three-time runners up on Twitter when answering about his captaincy style. "I am big on instinct. I think your instincts usually guide you in the right direction and I try to follow that every time. Sometimes, when the opposition outplays you, you have to accept it and move on," he added.

Meanwhile, Virat had celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday.

Bangalore face Hyderabad in a 'Do or Die' encounter

Coming back to the on-field action, Bangalore finished fourth in the league stages with 14 points in the same number of matches. This is also the first time since the 2016 edition that the three-time finalists have succeeded in making the playoffs.

Virat Kohli and his team will next be seen in action against southern rivals Hyderabad in the Eliminator that will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. However, unlike Qualifier 1, the losing team will not get a second chance to make amends as this is a 'Do or Die' encounter which means that the winner of this contest will face Delhi in the second Qualifier on Sunday for a place in the final while the loser will be knocked out from this year's competition.

The Orange Army had defeated Bangalore in the tournament decider of the 2016 edition. Therefore, the Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to knock David Warner & Co. out for depriving them of their maiden title four years ago.

