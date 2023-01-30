David Warner & Karthik Question Labuschagne's Decision To Carry Special Bag For India Tour

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has become the source of headlines before Australia's upcoming India tour. Marnus Labuschagne recently posted a photo regarding his baggage to India. The baggage was filled with coffee bags from Australia as Labuchagne carried luggage carrying coffee in it.

Labuschagne has an old affair with coffee and he has his own arrangements for coffee on foreign tours. Labuchagne also owns his own coffee brand and has also fallen in love with the process of making coffee. Coffee is also Labuchagne's best companion whenever he is travelling for away tours. Labuchagne also took coffee bags with him last year when he went on the Pakistan tour.

Dinesh Karthik and David Warner replied to Labuschangne's post

Just a few KG of coffee on its way to 🇮🇳☕️🏏



Guess how many bags? https://t.co/jH5IY3bqhj pic.twitter.com/bmkVrbxWjE — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 29, 2023

Ahead of the Australian team's departure for the upcoming India tour, Labuchagne took a selfie with his coffee baggage and the selfie went viral. After the photo was posed, India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was the first one to reply to his post. Karthik suggested to Labuschagne that he can get great coffee in India as well.

You get great coffee in india too mate 😊 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 30, 2023

Australia batsman and Labuschagne's teammate David Warner also asked Labuschagne an interesting question after he revealed that he is carrying a few kilograms of coffee to his India tour.

Are you paying any import duty for those?? https://t.co/yJL9LVnVYS — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 30, 2023

Warner asked Labuchagne whether he is paying import duties for his extra baggage.

According to former Australia coach Darren Lehmann, Labuschagne drinks almost 10 cups of coffee a day. Coffee keeps Labuchagne busy throughout the day.

Labuschagne who is also the World's No. 1 test batsman will be a tough challenge for Team India as he has been in tremendous form off late and had also scored runs against them when Team India went to Australia in 2021-2022.

Australia have not won a series in India since 2004 but the visitors and the No. 1 test side can give a tough challenge to Team India as they have got a very strong squad that contains quality spinners. Especially Nathon Lyon who has always given his best against India and has always been a headache to the Indian batsmen.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will start on 9th February and the first Test will be played at the VSCA Stadium, Nagpur.