David Warner Assures Hyderabad Will Not Be Releasing Kane Williamson Next Season

Hyderabad skipper David Warner was very straightforward while answering a passionate cricket fan's question on social media regarding whether one of their star players Kane Williamson will be retained by the team in next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

'We will not lose him': David Warner

It so happened that a fan had asked Warner out of curiosity whether there will be a mega auction next season and if so then according to him, there are chances of the Orange Army losing the services of the current New Zealand skipper to which the 2015 World Cup winner replied by saying that they (Hyderabad) will not lose him.

Kane Williamson, David Warner & Hyderabad's performances in Dream11 IPL 2020

Williamson had a great run in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had amassed 317 runs in the 12 matches that he got to feature in. He had scored an impactful half-century under pressure in the Eliminator against southern rivals Bangalore that saw his team past the finish line and even though he had played a vital knock in Qualifier 2 against Delhi, he got out at the wrong time as the Shreyas Iyer-led side made it to their first-ever final in the marquee tournament.

Warner on the other hand really succeeded in making his bat do the talking as the dynamic skipper scored 548 runs from 16 matches.

The 2016 winners had hot & cold outing in this year's competition. They had finished the group stages at the third position after comprehensively getting the better of the title-holders Mumbai by 10 wickets. The former champions had managed 14 points in the same number of games thanks to a superior net run rate. The win over Mumbai knocked the two-time winners Kolkata out as Warner & Co. became the fourth and final team to seal a playoff berth.

Nonetheless, a batting collapse against Delhi in the second qualifier brought curtains down on what was a promising campaign as they had to be satisfied being the third-best side of the tournament.

