Mitchell Swepson Terms His Face-off With Virat Kohli In Test Series As 'another Challenge'

Australian spinner Mitchell Swepson has said that he is looking forward to testing himself against Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the upcoming four-match Test series that gets underway on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval that will be played under lights. Kohli on the other hand will be heading back to India after the opening Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma ahead of the birth of their first child.

'Test myself': Mitchell Swepson

“You want to challenge yourself against the best, and it’s no secret he’s (Kohli) up there with the best. For me, it’s another challenge, and another thing that excites me to be able to test myself against a great cricketer. Their whole batting line-up is world-class. So any opportunity to bowl at those guys is a test for myself and a challenge I can’t wait to get", said Swepson as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Mitchell Swepson's cricketing career

The 27-year-old leggie has not managed to make any impact at the highest level so far as he has only managed a solitary appearance for Australia in a T20I match against arch-rivals England on 27 June 2018. Apart from that, he has featured in 43 First-Class, 32 List-A and, 44 T20 matches respectively. Swepson has been representing Queensland in domestic cricket and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) since the 2015/16 season.

Meanwhile, the leg-spinner has been in form for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield this season as he registered a total of 23 wickets from just three matches.

India Tour of Australia 2020/21 (Test Series)

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

