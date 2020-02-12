David Warner Cannot Hide His Excitement To Tour South Africa Once Again, Here's Why

David Warner who will be an integral part of the Australian squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa has stated that he has learned from his past mistakes during his previous visit to the 'Rainbow Nation'. Warner, the then Australian skipper Steve Smith and Colin Bancroft were involved in the infamous ball-tampering scandal that shocked the cricket world. Both Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months while a nine-month ban was imposed on Bancroft.

Warner excited to visit South Africa

David Warner, who was awarded the Allan Border Medal at Cricket Australia's annual cricket awards night on Monday went on to say that since he knew what he was walking into in England, he very well knows what he is walking into in South Africa. The southpaw then mentioned that he is trying to get that out of his head and not letting that affect him. The explosive opener added that he has well and truly learned his lessons from last time and he is just really excited to get out there against South Africa and hopefully come home with a win.

David Warner considering T20 retirement to prolong Test and ODI careers

While speaking with an Australian daily after the awards ceremony, David Warner implied that he might quit playing T20Is after the 2021 T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in India. In the interview, he was eyeing the upcoming back-to-back T20 World Cups of 2020 and 2021. He added that it is difficult to play all three formats of the game and he has spoken with retired players like Virender Sehwag and AB de Villiers in order to understand the fatigue of playing all forms of top-flight cricket.

David Warner averages above 40 in both Tests and ODIs. The maverick opening batsman has played 76 T20Is for Australia since his debut in 2009 and will be one of their players to watch out for in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Australia tour of South Africa

Australia will be touring South Africa for a limited-overs series which includes three One Day Internationals and three T20Is between February 21 and March 7, 2020.

(Image Courtesy: AP)