Jimmy Neesham Plays Down Banter With K L Rahul, Asks Him To 'save Some Runs' For The IPL

The Gentlemen's game often witnesses some heated moments through its course but also a few sporting moments honouring the spirit of the game and there is no other team better than New Zealand to have shown true sportsmanship on and off the field. Adding another moment to their book of 'niceness' as quoted by skipper Virat Kohli, Blackcaps' all-rounder Jimmy Neesham posted a picture with KL Rahul along with a funny caption washing away the tension between the two as they both collided in the third ODI on Tuesday.

Neesham and Rahul encountered each other in the 20th over of the first innings and were seen exchanging a few words after Neesham accidentally came in between while Rahul tried to take a quick single. After the game, Neesham posted a picture of the two on-field from the moment when they were seen exchanging some words and captioned it, "Paper, scissors, rock? 😂"

In another tweet, Neesham also called on the Indian batsman and asked him to save some runs for the upcoming IPL edition. Neesham and KL, both play for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. When a Twitter user asked Neesham about the incident, he clarified that it was just banter and that nobody had crossed the line.

Don’t forget to save some runs for April aye @klrahul11 ? 👏 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 11, 2020

Rahul & Neesham's argument

This had happened during the 20th over of the first innings which was bowled by Jimmy Neesham. On the final ball of that over, Rahul pushed the ball towards the mid-on fielder and set off for a quick single instantly. While he was running Neesham accidentally came in his way. Nonetheless, no damage was done as he was able to complete the single. But, he turned back after reaching his crease and was seen saying something to the bowler. Even Neesham was seen smiling and saying something as well.

The two then had a fist bump and also exchanged smiles which makes it seem that it was only a friendly argument as neither the on-field umpires or the match officials had to intervene.

Kohli: We failed to grab the opportunities

After experiencing a clean sweep, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday asserted the average bowling and fielding to be the reason for their loss. Virat Kohli-led India lost the third and final ODI against New Zealand by five wickets. The skipper also rued India’s failures to grab the opportunities.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli gave credit to New Zealand for their intensity and further stressed on India's poor show on the field in the second innings.

