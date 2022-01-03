David Warner Can't Get Enough Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'; Asks Fans' Opinion On Dance Moves

Australian cricketer, David Warner took to his social media handles on Monday and asked his fans if he should try the dance moves from the famous South Indian movie Pushpa. Warner is known for being an Indian movie buff, as he frequently treats his fans with Reels and videos on several Telugu and Hindi movies and songs. He apparently developed a liking for Indian cinema during his time playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he had developed a huge fan base for himself even among the non-cricketing audience.

Meanwhile, he uploaded a picture of Allu Arjun grooving on the song ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’ from the movie Pushpa and said, “Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ??” On spotting the Instagram post by Warner, cricket fans were elated as they responded positively to him, asking him to show his dance moves. Among the many reactions, few of the fans said no one else could pull off the moves, other than Warner, while other fans asked the Aussie opener to remake the entire movie.

David Warner's Instagram post

Fans react to Warner's question

Warner's previous posts on Pushpa

Warner also posted a six-second reel on his Instagram handle on December 30, where he can be seen lip-syncing to one of the dialogues from Pushpa. Recreating Allu Arjun’s iconic style from the scene, Warner successfully grabbed the attention of his fans, teammates, and Allu himself, who reposted the video while complimenting him. Replying to Warner, the actor said, “Warner … David Warner … Yevva…Thaggede Le", while Warner’s wife Candice said, “You have lost it!!!” and the Aussie Test skipper Pat Cummins jokingly asked Warner if he is okay.

Pushpa: One of the most successful movies of 2021

In the meantime, Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandhanna and Fahadh Faasil. The movie is being regarded among the most successful movies of 2021 and its plot revolves around a struggling tale between forest residents, where smugglers export the rare sandalwood trees. The film had already collected INR 300 crore worldwide on January 3, following its release on December 17.

