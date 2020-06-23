Aussie Opener David Warner Reveals One Common Thing Between Him And Virat Kohli

David Warner has underlined the similarity between him and the Indian captain as well as batting megastar Virat Kohli. Both are regarded as the finest batsmen in the history of the game as they have scored a lot of runs all over the world.

'Quite similar': David Warner

While speaking to India Today, Warner went on to say that he thrives on the crowd and also on people sort of going at him on the cricket field. The southpaw also reckons that Virat is quite similar if one goes a little bit at the Indian skipper, he comes out harder with the bat and plays amazingly well and everyone has seen that time and time again. The dynamic opening batsman also added that there is no point in actually trying to poke the bear because at the end of the day if one does that it just fires up the person (Virat Kohli)a bit more.

Talking about the high-octane bilateral series between India and Australia later this year, the 2015 World Cup winner said that it is a much-anticipated return to Australia for India and he is excited to be a part of that. Furthermore, the 33-year-old added that last time (in 2018-19), they were not that bad but were beaten by a good team and their bowling was relentless. He then added that now, India has got the best batting line-up and the Australian bowlers will like to target them.

India Tour of Australia 2020

As per various reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have confirmed that the schedule has been agreed upon by both the cricket boards i.e. the BCCI as well as Cricket Australia (CA). However, the decision has been made taking into consideration that Australia's COVID-19 situation does not worsen, and should that happen, then the one venue option might be brought back.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

